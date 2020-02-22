Record Funding for UVA's Medical Research

Obtaining federal funding for medical research is incredibly competitive. There's a lot of great work out there fighting for limited dollars. But I'm happy to report the School of Medicine received a record $146.3 million from the National Institutes of Health in fiscal 2019.

David S. Wilkes, MD, the dean of the School of Medicine, put it well:

“This record NIH funding speaks to the breadth and importance of the research taking place at the School of Medicine,” he said. “NIH funding is incredibly competitive, now more than ever. But our accomplished faculty are doing really exciting work – work with concrete benefits for patients."

You, dear reader, have seen many examples of that on this very blog, so I won't reiterate them here. Suffice it to say there's a lot of exciting research going on at UVA, and that is reflected in the significant increase in NIH funding in recent years. In fiscal 2000, the School of Medicine received $82.3 million; in 2015, $101.2 million. In fiscal 2018, that figure had climbed to $120.9 million. Then, in a single year, it jumped a whopping $25.4 million to the record $146.3 million.

“We are very proud of this accomplishment,” Dean Wilkes said. “But we hope this is only the beginning.”