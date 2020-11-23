Planning for the COVID-19 Vaccine

It may not be long until we have not just one but possibly a few different COVID-19 vaccines. It's still early, of course -- the Food and Drug Administration has not yet cleared any of the candidates -- but folks here at UVA Health are already discussing our role in distributing these vaccines once they arrive. I expect we'll get a lot of questions in the coming weeks, but, in the meantime, here's an article on UVA Today outlining where we are now. It may give you some insights into what to expect, even if you don't live in the Charlottesville area.