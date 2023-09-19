Overcoming Negativity and Fighting Burnout

My pal and colleague Bryan McKenzie has written an interesting profile of the School of Nursing's Julie Haizlip, MD, and her efforts to help nursing students overcome the relentless negativity that can creep into our lives. A key tenet of Dr. Haizlip's philosophy is to remind people to consider what makes them valuable to someone else -- a lesson she learned in the pediatric intensive care unit. It's good advice for all of us, so take a break from doom scrolling and check it out over at UVA Today.