More Rare Than a Pink Steak

Usually when a news headline is phrased as a question, the answer is "no" or, at best, "maybe." But the cover of the current issue of C-Ville, Charlottesville's alternative weekly, features a rare exception. It asks, "Could you be allergic to meat?" And the answer is "yes, absolutely," a discovery made by our Dr. Thomas Platts-Mills.here

C-Ville has done a lengthy story on Dr. Platts-Mills' work, which determined that bites from certain ticks can cause people to develop allergic reactions to meat. Suddenly a hamburger can cause you to break out in a rash, develop headaches, possibly even send you into life-threatening anaphylactic shock.

You can read C-Ville's story

