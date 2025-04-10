Mark T. Esser, PhD, to Lead Manning Institute

Mark T. Esser, PhD, a top medical research expert and School of Medicine alum, has been tapped as the inaugural chief scientific officer and head of our upcoming Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology.

Dr. Esser comes to us, or back to us, from biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, where he is vice president for vaccines and immune therapies. In his roles there, he has overseen research and development programs all the way from concept through approval -- exactly the skills we need for the Manning Institute, which aims to accelerate the development of new treatment and cures by fast-tracking our cutting-edge biomedical research from bench to bedside.

“I’m excited not just to return to UVA but to lead it into a new era of biomedical research,” Dr. Esser said. “The Manning Institute represents an unprecedented opportunity both for me, personally, and for the entire field of healthcare. I know the incredible caliber of talent UVA attracts, and I can’t wait to work with many of the top minds in medicine to make a real difference in the lives of people around the world.”

He brings a proven track record of success: While at AstraZeneca, he has provided leadership and guidance for more than 20 drug discovery, clinical and post-marketing biological drug and vaccine programs; he led global product development for Evusheld for COVID-19 during the pandemic; and he was pivotal in the development of a monoclonal antibody approved for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants.

“We are fortunate to have found an ideal candidate in Dr. Mark Esser to lead the Manning Institute,” UVA President James E. Ryan said. “He brings both great scientific expertise and decades of experience in developing new treatments and medical breakthroughs. He is a bridge-builder who knows how to work collaboratively, how to work efficiently and how to get things done. He will be the lynchpin in realizing the potential of the Manning Institute to shape the future of medicine.”

The institute has been backed by a generous $100 million donation from philanthropists Paul and Diane Manning, an initial investment of $100 million from the Commonwealth of Virginia and $150 million from UVA, for a total of $350 million so far.

The 350,000-square-foot facility is already under construction in our Fontaine Research Park. Once complete, the four-story building will bring high-tech research facilities, state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and patient-care space under one roof. And we're simultaneously developing a statewide clinical trials network that will expand access to new treatments as they're being developed and tested.

It's a very exciting time here at UVA and UVA Health. Welcome back, Dr. Esser!