New Research Partnership (and Satellite Campus!)

Big news: The School of Medicine will open a satellite campus in Northern Virginia as part of a major research partnership with Inova Health System, officials announced today.

UVA and Inova plan to collaborate on research, medical education and the recruitment of top-tier researchers, scientists and investigators. The new campus will let our med students complete their clerkship and post-clerkship education at Inova facilities in Northern Virginia.

The affiliation also will include a research partnership between the UVA Cancer Center and Inova's Schar Center Institute, and the development of a Global Genomics and Bioinformatics Research Institute at Inova's Center for Personalized Health.

These are some major developments for our research enterprise.