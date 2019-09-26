The Integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia (iTHRIV), which aims to improve the health of people across the state and beyond, this week spotlighted clinical research findings from the last year. The work was impressive, including:

The role of sleep in Alzheimer’s disease and improving brain health.

Understanding sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (which you may have heard about in the news recently -- it's what 20-year-old Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce died from).

Helping cancer caregivers understand and manage depression.

The effect of the ketogenic diet (low carb, high fat) in people with multiple sclerosis.

A new tool for triaging children injured in car collisions.

The research was conducted by the second class of iTHRIV scholars, a program that provides training for innovative, upcoming junior faculty. This class includes Nicholas Brenton, MD; Thomas Hartka, MD; Meghan Mattos, PhD, RN; Andrew Schomer, MD; and Sana Syed, MD, MS. As we saw, they're already doing great work.

In addition, members of the newest class of iTHRIV scholars spoke at the event. This group includes Silas Culver, MD; Tanya Evans, PhD; Ben Horton, MD; Daniel Levin, MD; Amanda Nguyen, PhD; Kelly Shaffer, PhD; and Jeffrey Sturek, MD, PhD.

I can't wait to see what they have for us this time next year.