Virtual Reality Radiology (with VIDEO)

Want to see what it's like to do a radiology procedure with our Ziv Haskal, MD? Now you can, thanks to virtual reality. Dr. Haskal has created a VR experience demonstrating a complex procedure from beginning to end. He plans to use it as a teaching tool, so that colleagues can learn how to do the procedure, or refresh themselves on how to do it if they haven't done it lately.

When you put on the VR goggles, it's like you're actually in the radiology suite. You can look up, down, left, right -- it's a full 360-degree view. Smartly, Dr. Haskal has also used picture-in-picture so that the viewer can see both what he's doing and what he sees. Watching a clip online can't do the experience justice, but you can get a taste here: