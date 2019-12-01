Skip to main content
Interesting Video on Salt Sensitivity With Our Robin Felder

by Joshua Barney

Our Robin Felder, MD, studies the relationship between salt consumption and blood pressure. He's developed a test that can determine how much salt a person needs in his or her diet. Believe it or not, some people actually need more salt than they eat -- though that's not true for most of us in this time of high-salt, heavily processed foods.here

Dr. Felder appeared on our local NBC affiliate, NBC 29, to discuss his work. You can check it out

. He'll tell you why some of the common conventional wisdom about salt and blood pressure is all wrong.

