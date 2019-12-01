Interesting Video on Salt Sensitivity With Our Robin Felder

Our Robin Felder, MD, studies the relationship between salt consumption and blood pressure. He's developed a test that can determine how much salt a person needs in his or her diet. Believe it or not, some people actually need more salt than they eat -- though that's not true for most of us in this time of high-salt, heavily processed foods.here

Dr. Felder appeared on our local NBC affiliate, NBC 29, to discuss his work. You can check it out

. He'll tell you why some of the common conventional wisdom about salt and blood pressure is all wrong.