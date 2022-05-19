How Much Vitamin D Do You Need?

With summer coming, many folks are thinking about getting some sun. But how much vitamin D do you really need and where should you get it? Our Mark Russell, MD, talked to UVA Today about this. His answer: It depends on your age, and you shouldn't get it from ultraviolet radiation.

"There are safer dietary sources of vitamin D without the risks inherent with sun exposure," he notes. Instead, you can get your vitamin D from common foods such as fatty fish, egg yolks and beef liver, along with diary products, supplemented juices and fortified cereals.

By getting your vitamin D from food rather than the sun, you reduce your risk of not just skin cancer and sunburn but also premature aging.

Check out the full article here. And don't forget your sunscreen! (Dr. Russell recommends at least SPF 30.)