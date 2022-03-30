High Marks for Us From U.S. News

Our School of Medicine and School of Nursing have both earned high ratings from U.S. News & World Report in its annual guide to the nation's best graduate schools.

The School of Medicine was ranked No. 1 in Virginia for both medical research and primary care, while the School of Nursing was Virginia’s top-ranked nursing school.

Nationally, the UVA School of Medicine ranked:

30th in research

35th in primary care

The School of Nursing, meanwhile, ranked:

10th in family nurse practitioner programs

13th in master’s degree programs

15th in doctor of nursing practice programs

“These ratings highlight the excellence of our faculty and medical students in our mission as an academic health system, educating and training the next generation of doctors and nurses, providing high quality clinical care to our patients, and performing groundbreaking research to improve the human condition,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at UVA.

U.S. News calculates the rankings based on factors including research funding, peer assessments, faculty resources and the selectivity of the programs.

Congratulations to both schools for the terrific accomplishment. These rankings are tremendously competitive, and it's wonderful to see us fare so well, especially considering all the challenges posed by the pandemic.