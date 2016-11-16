One of the things my department does is try to make it easy for folks to find information about the UVA Health System online. That’s quite a challenge, considering the tremendous volume of information and the huge number of people with stuff they want to share. For a long time, we held off on doing a research blog because we didn’t want to compete with our own Health System blog, Healthy Balance. You know about that one, right? It has health information, patient stories, healthy recipes and other interesting stuff – even a periodic post about research. Check it out if you haven’t.