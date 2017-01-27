Skip to main content
Making of Medicine

Funding for UVA Research Shoots Way Up

by Joshua Barney

Great news for the research enterprise here at the School of Medicine. Our funding from the National Institutes of Health climbed a whopping 25 percent in 2016. The total funding tallied more than $126 million, up from $101.2 million in 2015. That's important because that money is what allows our folks to pioneer the treatment and cures of tomorrow.

With the $25 million increase, UVA climbed from 40th in total NIH grant support to 35th. That's a remarkable jump in a time when medical research funding is highly, highly competitive.

Good to see that the work our researchers are doing is generating excitement -- and dollars.

Article Topics