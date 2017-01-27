Funding for UVA Research Shoots Way Up

Great news for the research enterprise here at the School of Medicine. Our funding from the National Institutes of Health climbed a whopping 25 percent in 2016. The total funding tallied more than $126 million, up from $101.2 million in 2015. That's important because that money is what allows our folks to pioneer the treatment and cures of tomorrow.

With the $25 million increase, UVA climbed from 40th in total NIH grant support to 35th. That's a remarkable jump in a time when medical research funding is highly, highly competitive.

Good to see that the work our researchers are doing is generating excitement -- and dollars.