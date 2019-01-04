Forbes Salutes 'Groundbreaking' Kipnis Work

Forbes has featured a recent discovery by our Jonathan Kipnis, PhD, in its year-end list of "Groundbreaking Research in 2018 That Furthered the Study of Alzheimer's, Cancer and Blood Pressure."here

The article looks at important scientific discoveries funded by the National Institutes of Health. This is a good time of year to pause to appreciate that financial support. Its importance really can't be overstated. Many, many major scientific discoveries simply would not exist without it. I'm quite happy to see Forbes recognize that.

Dr. Kipnis' research is the first featured in the article, but all of the work is interesting. You can check it out

.Pictured at top are key members of the research team: Antoine Louveau (from left), Jonathan Kipnis and Sandro Da Mesquita.

Congratulations to Dr. Kipnis and his team!