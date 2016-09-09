How a Pen Cap Could Kill You

If you look at photographs of our Dr. Jeff Elias and the focused ultrasound equipment, you’ll notice the images tend to be fairly similar. That’s because they have to be taken from outside the room where the equipment is located. The ultrasound is guided by magnetic resonance imagery, and that requires an enormously powerful magnet. I’m told that it’s so powerful it could pull a metal pen cap through your body if you get too close. So when you go in that room, no metal – meaning no cameras!

Next time someone is shooting film or video in the Focused Ultrasound Center, I’ll try to take a snap so you can see what I mean. The subject will be in the doorway and the cameraperson will be in the control room, angled so that the focused ultrasound will be visible in the background.