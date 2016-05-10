Despite What You've Heard, You May Need More Salt

You often hear about how we eat too much salt, and magazines and websites often advise us to cut down. For many people, that's good advice -- especially for people whose doctors are helping them control their high blood pressure. But salt need actually varies from person to person. UVA's Robin Felder, PhD, has developed a test that determines an individual's “personal salt index,” an upper limit on daily salt consumption for good health. He's now working to make his test available. More on this as he makes progress.