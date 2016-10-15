Constructive Criticism

Healthnewsreview.org is a watchdog website that rates and reviews press releases and news coverage of medical matters, including research. They’ve even reviewed one of my releases. I don’t always agree with their conclusions, and some of their expectations are unrealistic (e.g., they insist that news releases disclose pricing for treatments that don’t yet exist and likely will end up with prices that vary wildly), but overall I applaud what they do and welcome the feedback. Even when I disagree.

It’s worth browsing around their site to see what they have to say. It may change how you read. And I’ll tell you some secrets about press releases in my next post.