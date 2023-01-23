CNN's Sanjay Gupta Wowed by UVA's Focused Ultrasound Work

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent, recently came to UVA Health to observe a focused ultrasound procedure for essential tremor, a common movement disorder. The result is a half-hour documentary that has gone out to hundreds of millions of people around the world on CNN International. You can watch it online, and I hope you will. You'll meet a charming lady, Brenda Hric, who has suffered with uncontrollable shaking for many years. It had a huge affect on her life, limiting what she could do, including working in her family's winery. So she turned to UVA Health, and Dr. Gupta's piece will walk you through her procedure, step-by-step, and show you the outcome.

Not to give away the ending, but it's an inspiring story -- and a wonderful exploration of the potential of focused ultrasound technology.