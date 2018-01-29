Brain Institute Backs Big Ideas

The latest projects funded by UVA's Brain Institute are tackling some tremendously important topics, from brain cancer to sports concussions to dyslexia. The institute just awarded its second round of grants, totalling $880,000, to interdisciplinary teams of researchers across the university, including several folks at the School of Medicine.UVA Today

Our Jaideep Kapur, MD, is director of the Brain Institute. He predicts the projects could have big impacts and ultimately attract much more funding to further advance the research. That would be quite wonderful, especially considering how timely these projects are.

You can get the full lowdown over at

.