Because Parents Demanded It

Dr. Leigh Grossman has a new book out for parents about daycare-acquired infections, and there's an interesting story behind it. She had written a popular book for physicians on the topic, but parents were so hungry for information that they started buying it online. The book clearly wasn't written for a lay audience -- it is in medical speak and advises pediatricians, family practice physicians, nurses and day care directors on ways to prevent the spread of disease. But no matter. Online reviews revealed the demand among parents, and a publisher approached Dr. Grossman. Thus the arrival of "The Parent's Survival Guide to Daycare Infections." UVA Today did an interesting writeup.