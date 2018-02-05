At-Home Genetic Testing: What You Need to Know

How is at-home genetic testing different than the genetic testing you'd get at a doctor's office? My colleague Leigh Critzer has written an informative post over at Healthy Balance, the UVA Health System's blog. Before you try to draw any conclusions about your health, make sure you check it out. It's an interesting piece with valuable information.vitally
Here's a quote that's
important:
Just because a person’s results indicate they have a genetic type and are high risk for a certain condition does not mean that they already have the condition. They may not ever develop that condition.