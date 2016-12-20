An Amazing Series of Discoveries

Jonathan Kipnis is on fire. First his lab discovered a previously unknown connection between the brain and the immune system, then his lab discovered that our immune system can influence our behavior, and now his lab has discovered powerful defenders of the brain that weren't thought to exist. He's pictured here, on the left, with Sachin Gadani, the medical student in his lab who identified the brain-defending cells.

That's all since June of last year, mind you. Can't wait to see what he has for us next.