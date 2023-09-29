American Academy of Arts and Sciences to Induct Our Garcia-Blanco

Congratulations to our Mariano A. Garcia-Blanco, MD, PhD, upon his induction into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the nation's oldest and most prestigious honorary societies.

The chair of the School of Medicine’s Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology, Dr. Garcia-Blanco is a leading researcher into how RNA influences immunity. For example, he recently discovered a key factor that determines our risk for multiple sclerosis. Prior to that, his team revealed how the saliva of mosquitoes infected with dengue viruses can thwart our immune systems and make it easier for people to become infected.

During his distinguished career, Dr. Garcia-Blanco has published more than 190 scientific papers and mentored more than 60 doctoral and postdoctoral trainees.

He also has co-founded several biotech companies, including Intronn, one of the first companies to specialize in RNA treatments, back in the 1990s. He'll be inducted in the AAAS this weekend at a ceremony in Cambridge, Mass.

“Selection to the American Academy humbled me and reminded me of how much we still have to do to deserve this honor,” Dr. Garcia-Blanco said. “My group and I will continue our work at the interface of RNA biology and immunology and hope to apply our fundamental research for the common good.”