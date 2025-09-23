Stressed Immune Cells May Drive Alzheimer's Inflammation

The loss of a particular cellular protein in immune cells called microglia could be the source of harmful inflammation seen in Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, new research from our Ukpong Eyo, PhD, and collaborators suggests.

The researchers found that microglia that lack the P2RY12 protein are at risk for “ferroptosis,” a form of cell death driven by iron. The ailing microglia can no longer do their jobs cleaning the brain and can even become harmful when stressed by the need to respond to infections or other problems in the brain. the scientists report.

“We found that without this protein, microglia are much more stressed than usual,” said Aida Lopez-Ortiz, a graduate student who carried out the study. “When this protein is gone, microglia rev up their energy use and lose some of their natural defenses against damage. This combination makes them fragile, and under pressure they can tip from being protective cells into cells that actually harm the brain.”

Further research could help us better understand Alzheimer's and other neurological diseases, prevent damaging brain inflammation and lead to new ways to help microglia do their jobs, the scientists say.