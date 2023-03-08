All 3 UVA Entries Advance in STAT Madness!

Congrats to our three research teams competing in STAT Madness for the title of 2022's biggest biomedical advance. All three advanced to the second round because of your votes!

STAT Madness is sponsored by the STAT health news site each year to promote awareness of biomedical research and its impact. It's a bracket tournament similar to the NCAA basketball tournament -- the winners in each round advance until there is a final victor. You can vote once per day here, and each round lasts one week.

This round puts up two UVA discoveries against each other -- an Alzheimer's discovery from our John Lukens, PhD, is facing off with a breast cancer discovery from our Melanie Rutkowski, PhD. That guarantees at least one of our nominees will make it to the Sweet 16, but, boy, I hate to see either eliminated. Those are two great discoveries from two terrific researchers (and their teams, of course).

If you haven't bookmarked the bracket, please do. Our third contender, a very cool discovery from our Kenneth Walsh, PhD, is facing a tough challenger, and we'll need all your votes to pull out the win!