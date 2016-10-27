Skip to main content
Making of Medicine

Aaron Yao's Crusade Against Cancer

by Joshua Barney

This is Nengliang "Aaron" Yao, PhD. He's from China, originally, and is the first in his family to go to college. He's been researching cancer disparities in Appalachia, and he's come to the alarming conclusion that when it comes to cancer, the people in rural China have it better than the people in rural Appalachia. He's out to change that, and he's urging people to join his crusade. Will you?

UVA Health System - Cancer Disparities in Rural Appalachia

Article Topics