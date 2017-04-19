Congratulations to Dr. Jeff Elias and his team. Their use of focused ultrasound to treat essential tremor, the most common movement disorder, has been named a top clinical research achievement of 2016.

The Clinical Research Forum presented the honor last night to Dr. Elias and University of Maryland neurologist Paul Fishman, MD, PHD, during a dinner at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

"Our whole team is very excited to receive such a prestigious award," Dr. Elias told me. "We believe this relatively new technology will improve the lives of many patients with essential tremor and hopefully other central nervous system diseases in the future."