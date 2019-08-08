SIDS: A Q&A With a Top Expert

"Parents should be informed about this and read up on [the] guidelines before they have their babies so they can be prepared to get cribs and other items they need. The main message is know the risks, know what you can do to reduce those risks and plan ahead."

That's from our Fern Hauck, one of the country's top experts on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, a worrying subject for any new parent. Dr. Hauck has collaborated on a new book, "Investigation of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome," that provides perspective on this important topic from leading SIDS researchers around the world.

Whitelaw Reid over at UVA Today has a great interview with Dr. Hauck that spells out what you need to know. You can check it out here.

