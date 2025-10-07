A Major Manning Milestone

The construction of our cutting-edge, 350,000-square-foot facility that will house the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology reached a major milestone yesterday when the final beam was placed at a topping-out ceremony.

More than 100 people attended the ceremony, including UVA interim President Paul Mahoney; Manning Institute Head Mark Esser, PhD; and Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. Also in the crowd were several of our scientists whose work will benefit from the new facility.

“Our goal is not to do the research for the sake of research but to cure diseases,” philanthropist Paul Manning told the crowd. (Manning and his wife, Diane, donated $100 million to make the institute possible.) “The Manning Institute stands as a promise that science will not remain in journals but will move into clinics and hospitals, into patients fighting for their health. Together we are building not only a facility but a future of cures, treatments and hope.”

The facility is expected to open in 2027. As you can imagine, we're quite excited. Big things are afoot.