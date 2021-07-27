A Home Run For Our Teenage Patients

I briefly interrupt our usual research coverage to share with you the story of a young all-star. Luke Post is 15 and receiving treatment for cancer here at UVA Children's. He's too old for many of the toys and activities we have for our younger patients, and he thought we could use more activities suitable for people his age. So he decided to do something about it.

Luke designed a T-shirt, featuring the slogan "No One Fights Alone," and made it available for purchase online. He's raised more than $7,500 to buy books, video games, toys and movies to be enjoyed by our patients around his age.

That is pretty awesome, I think. And the New York Yankees do too.

The team honored him in early July during its helping Others Persevere & Excel (HOPE) Week, which highlights remarkable stories intended to inspire people into action.

Several Yankees players joined Luke online earlier this month to play a game of MLB The Show. Once Luke completes his treatments at UVA Children’s in August, the Yankees plan to honor him in-person at Yankee Stadium.

“I still get a little anxious about treatment, but I know it’s almost finished,” Luke said. “I can think about the other kids using the gifts we’ve given, and it makes me feel happy knowing that I’m helping other people.”

Thank you, Luke. We've very grateful, and I'm sure our teenage patients will be too.