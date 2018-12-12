Virginia's 1st Certified Duchenne Care Center

Our Children’s Hospital has been named a Certified Duchenne Care Center by Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, a nonproft organization working to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in children. Our Children’s Hospital is the first Certified Duchenne Care Center in Virginia and the 22nd in the entire country.You can read more here

Certified centers maintain the highest standards in specialized services, quickly apply new evidence-based knowledge and provide top-notch clinical care.

To provide that excellent clinical care, we have a multidisciplinary team that includes physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, nursing, nutrition, education, orthopedics, psychiatry, cardiology, pulmonology, palliative care, psychology, genetic counseling, engineering, orthotics and social work. That's a lot of folks working together to provide the best care possible for children with Duchenne.

We also have researchers working to advance our understanding of the disease and find new ways to treat it.

(and even watch a video).