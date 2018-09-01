A Recognition of Great Work on Macular Degeneration

Congratulations to our Jayakrishna Ambati, MD, who has received the 2018 RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding Research in the field of age-related macular degeneration. The condition is a leading cause of vision loss in people age 50 or older.Click here

The award was established by Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB), the Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology and an anonymous donor to celebrate an excellent researcher focused on age-related macular degeneration. Dr. Ambati seeks to understand the molecular causes of the disease, which damages the macula, an area of the eye essential for clear sight.

"Dr. Ambati’s research has illuminated previously unknown links between molecular triggers of inflammation and macular degeneration,” AUPO President Russell N. Van Gelder, MD, PhD, said. “Dr. Ambati has contributed substantially to the understanding of AMD at the level of single molecules and has brought the attention of the broader scientific community to this unique disease and its causes in a series of highly impactful publications in leading scientific journals. His work has led directly to promising treatments for slowing dry macular degeneration.”

The award is a wonderful recognition of important work. Good luck to Dr. Ambati as he continues his research.

and here to read more on his work.