A Student Among Nobel Laureates

Congratulations to Richard Baylis, an MD/PhD student in Dr. Gary Owens' lab, for being selected to attend the 2018 Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in June in Germany.

This is quite a prestigious honor, and Baylis will be in most prestigious company: More than 40 Nobel laureates are expected to attend, the most ever at a Lindau medicine meeting.

During the six-day program, Baylis and other outstanding students, doctoral candidates and post-docs under the age of 35 will have the opportunity to present their research to the Nobel laureates. The program also will feature, for the first time, "Agora Talks" that let the laureates field audience questions.

The main topics of the 68th Lindau Meeting are circadian cycles, the role of science in a "post-factual era," gene therapy and scientific publishing practices.

More than 130 academies, universities and foundations nominated candidates to participate in the event.