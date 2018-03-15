NASA's Big Announcement -- the UVA Connection

You may have heard the news from NASA: Spending time in space can change your gene expression. Scientists determined this by comparing the genetic makeup of twin astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly after Scott spent a year on the International Space Station.

Garrett-Bakelman

this article from the Los Angeles Times

One of the scientists involved in the research project is our own Francine Garrett-Bakelman, MD, PhD. I'll see if she will tell us a little more about the work. In the meantime, you can read about her role in

.(Image at top courtesy NASA.)