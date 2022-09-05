$14 Million Gift to Help Battle National Nurse Shortage

The School of Nursing has received a new, $14 million commitment from longtime benefactors Joanne and Bill Conway of Washington, D.C., that will help the school battle the nationwide nursing shortage.

The Conways’ latest gift will provide at least 175 need- and eligibility-based scholarships for graduate and undergraduate students. This will cover tuition, school fees, room and board, and books. It will also provide scholarships specifically for Clinical Nurse Leader master’s students entering nursing from other careers, as well as for doctoral students who plan to become nursing professors and nurse scientists.

“Our goal of supporting the School of Nursing is twofold,” Mr. Conway said. “To enable greater access to a quality education and address the critical nursing shortage.”

The Conways' latest gift brings their total contribution to the School of Nursing to $49 million. That's truly transformative for the SoN.

“Bill’s and Joanne’s extraordinary generosity comes at a critical moment, as our country faces an unprecedented nursing shortage,” UVA President Jim Ryan said. “Their latest gift will enable more students to pursue nursing degrees at UVA, removing barriers and offering important support for students. I’m incredibly grateful for the Conways’ ongoing commitment to the School of Nursing and the nursing profession as a whole.”

“Nurses are essential to our nation, as they are on the front lines of patient care,” said Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer of UVA Health and UVA's executive vice president for health affairs. “They are pivotal to reducing health inequities and ensuring better health for our communities. We are grateful to the Conways for their vision and generosity in helping us educate the next generation of nurses.”