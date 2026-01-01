Virtual Education Materials
UVA's Life Support Learning Center's YouTube Channel
PALS/Pediatric Presentation
- NICU Zoll R Serie Defibrillator Overview
- NICU Defibrillator Use Demonstration
- UVA Health Defibrillator Configuration Comparison
- Pediatric Basic Arrhythmias
- UVA LSLC Pediatric Assessment Triangle: Part 1
- Shock in the Pediatric Patient
Simulation Videos
12-Lead Videos
American Heart Association
- Educational Resources
Use these educational resources to review or learn new information wherever you are.
- Course Information
Here's what you should know about courses at Life Support Learning Center before you register.
- Healthcare Professionals
Educational programs, research opportunities, and other resources for healthcare professionals at UVA Health.