Trauma Nursing Core Course

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The Emergency Nursing Association (ENA) developed and implemented the TNCC for national and international dissemination as a means of identifying a standardized body of trauma nursing knowledge. The TNCC (Provider) is a hybrid course, with required online modules and a 1.5-day in-person session designed to provide the learner with cognitive knowledge and psychomotor skills.

In order to maximize success in the TNCC (Provider), it is recommended that the participant have at least six months of clinical nursing experience in an emergency care setting. It is assumed that the course participant possesses the generic nursing knowledge, has an understanding of emergency care terminology, and has familiarity with standard emergency equipment.

If you are interested in classes in general, please contact Jon Howard at [email protected]

We may open additional classes based on interest.