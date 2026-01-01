Pediatric Courses
Target Audiences
- EMS
- Ambulatory care
- ED front line staff
- Acute care pediatric staff
- PICU staff
- NICU staff
For more information regarding Pediatric courses at the Life Support Learning Center, contact the LSLC staff at [email protected] or call 434.924.1765.
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- Course Information
Here's what you should know about courses at Life Support Learning Center before you register.
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