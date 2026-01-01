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Pediatric Courses

Advanced Life Support Pediatric Courses

PALS

ENPC

NRP

PEARS

Target Audiences

  • EMS
  • Ambulatory care 
  • ED front line staff
  • Acute care pediatric staff 
  • PICU staff 
  • NICU staff       

For more information regarding Pediatric courses at the Life Support Learning Center, contact the LSLC staff at [email protected] or call 434.924.1765.

Life Support Learning Center