Pediatric Emergency Assessment, Recognition & Stabilization (PEARS)

Register for a PEARS course

The PEARS course is designed to prepare healthcare providers and first responders who infrequently see critically ill children and are not required to have the advanced skills of PALS to identify a pediatric victim at risk of severe cardiopulmonary distress, intervene early to stabilize the child, and contact the next level of care as soon as possible.

Taught by PALS instructors, the PEARS course covers:

Pediatric assessment

Respiratory compromise and arrest recognition and management

Circulatory compromise and arrest recognition and management

Shock recognition and management

Resuscitation team concept

PEARS training is intended for any healthcare provider and others who might encounter pediatric emergency situations in the course of their work, including:

Physicians and nurses not specializing in pediatrics

Nurse practitioners

Physician assistants

Paramedics

Respiratory therapists

Prehospital & in-hospital healthcare providers (outside of critical-care areas)

Outpatient clinic staff

School-based providers

PEARS training is not intended for those with staff members who routinely provide pediatric care and are required to have PALS certification.



The course is approximately 7 hours and delivered in an instructor-led training session. Passing a video-based written exam and skills test is required for the awarding of a PEARS Provider Course Completion Card.