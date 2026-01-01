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PALS

The PALS Course is designed to provide participants with the information needed to recognize infants and children at risk for cardiopulmonary arrest, strategies to prevent arrest, and the cognitive and psychomotor skills needed to resuscitate and stabilize those in respiratory failure, shock, or cardiopulmonary arrest.

Participants are required to have a current Healthcare Provider CPR certification for PALS Courses.  

Life Support Learning Center