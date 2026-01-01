PALS Renewal Course

Register for a PALS course

Important course registration and completion requirements. Students must read.

The AHA recommends that all pediatric advanced life support providers renew their skills and knowledge at least once every 2 years. Participants attend summary lectures, participate in interactive evaluation stations, and complete a written examination that evaluates familiarity with knowledge and skills gained in the PALS Provider Course. Optional practice time is included with each course. In order to participate, the card must be current at the time of the renewal course.

UVA Health System Employees Please Note:

Any employee who attends a class within 4 months of their planned departure from the UVA Health System will be required to pay his/her registration fee.

Note: Registering for a course before the 4-month timeframe does not waive the registration fee.

Participants must have a current CPR card. The following course card is accepted: American Heart Association - Healthcare Provider (HCP).

Providers who intend to take a renewal course are expected to have a current Provider card to participate in a renewal course. However, students who present a card that is more than 30 days beyond the expiration date or do not possess a Provider card may challenge a renewal course. Those who choose "to challenge" a renewal course may do so, but will NOT have the option of remediation.

Please be aware that any challenge students who do not successfully meet the course completion requirements will need to repeat in a 2-day PALS Provider Course.

Designation Statement

The University of Virginia School of Medicine is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

The University of Virginia School of Medicine designates this live activity for a maximum of 6.75 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

The University of Virginia School of Medicine awards one hour of participation to each non-physician participant who successfully completes this educational activity. The University of Virginia School of Medicine maintains a permanent record of participants who have been awarded hours of participation. CME transcripts may be obtained at https://med.virginia.edu/cme/ (click on Transcripts and follow the instructions).