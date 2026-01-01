Register for an NRP course

All participants must register using the link above.

Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) is a course jointly sponsored by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association. The AAP describes it this way: "The course conveys an evidence-based approach to care of the newborn at birth and facilitates effective team-based care for the healthcare professionals who care for newborns at the time of delivery."

NRP has two parts:

Part 1 is an online module that includes written testing and e-Sim cases. Please register for Part 1 through the Life Support Learning Center registration link above.

UVA Health staff

You will not receive your NRP course If you registered 45 days before the course start date, (this is because the NRP online course expires in 60 days once it has been assigned to the student and we allow 15 days for extenuating circumstances)

Once the 45-day window has been met, the student will receive an email from the NRP to sign in and if needed create a global ID. Your course assignment will also be included in this initial email.

Please complete all the course components, including any surveys, and bring your completed course certificate to the instructor-led event skills session. Non-completion of the course or not providing the certificate to the instructors will result in not being able to attend the course skills date.

EMS/Community Health Care Providers

When you complete the registration, please contact the Life Support Learning Center at (434) 924-1765 to arrange for your payment (cost will be determined during your registration process).

You will not receive your NRP course if you registered 45 days before the course start date (this is because the NRP online course expires in 60 days once it has been assigned to the student, and we allow 15 days for extenuating circumstances)

Once the 45-day window has been met, the student will receive an email from the NRP to sign in and, if needed, create a global ID. Your course assignment will also be included in this initial email.

Please complete all the course components, including any surveys, and bring your completed course certificate to the instructor-led event skills session. Non-completion of the course or not providing the certificate to the instructors will result in not being able to attend the course skills date.

Part 2 is an Instructor-led Event