Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP)
All participants must register using the link above.
Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) is a course jointly sponsored by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association. The AAP describes it this way: "The course conveys an evidence-based approach to care of the newborn at birth and facilitates effective team-based care for the healthcare professionals who care for newborns at the time of delivery."
NRP has two parts:
Part 1 is an online module that includes written testing and e-Sim cases. Please register for Part 1 through the Life Support Learning Center registration link above.
UVA Health staff
- You will not receive your NRP course If you registered 45 days before the course start date, (this is because the NRP online course expires in 60 days once it has been assigned to the student and we allow 15 days for extenuating circumstances)
- Once the 45-day window has been met, the student will receive an email from the NRP to sign in and if needed create a global ID. Your course assignment will also be included in this initial email.
- Please complete all the course components, including any surveys, and bring your completed course certificate to the instructor-led event skills session. Non-completion of the course or not providing the certificate to the instructors will result in not being able to attend the course skills date.
EMS/Community Health Care Providers
- When you complete the registration, please contact the Life Support Learning Center at (434) 924-1765 to arrange for your payment (cost will be determined during your registration process).
- You will not receive your NRP course if you registered 45 days before the course start date (this is because the NRP online course expires in 60 days once it has been assigned to the student, and we allow 15 days for extenuating circumstances)
- Once the 45-day window has been met, the student will receive an email from the NRP to sign in and, if needed, create a global ID. Your course assignment will also be included in this initial email.
- Please complete all the course components, including any surveys, and bring your completed course certificate to the instructor-led event skills session. Non-completion of the course or not providing the certificate to the instructors will result in not being able to attend the course skills date.
Part 2 is an Instructor-led Event
- Please bring a printed copy of your course completion certificate for the instructor.
- Failure to provide a course certificate will result in not being able to attend class. (remember you must complete the course survey to receive a certificate
- Expect to do hands-on skills stations and team-based Mega-Code simulations during your instructor-led event skills session.
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Here's what you should know about courses at Life Support Learning Center before you register.
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