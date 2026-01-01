Important Course Information

Cancellation Policy

Students who cancel within ten business days of the date indicated on the registration form will forfeit the course registration fee. UVA medical center employees canceling within 10 business days will have their department billed for the course fees. Substitutions may be permitted up to 5 business days prior to the course with the approval of the course coordinator. No substitutions will be made after that time

Mandatory Requirements for attendance

Must pick up your textbook or have it mailed to you two weeks prior to class You can pick up your PALS book at the Life Support Learning Center during normal business hours 7:30 to 4:00 or request the book to be mailed to you if off campus

Copy of front and back of a current AHA BLS Card

Pre-test from the PALS 2015 textbook on page ii - must be received by LSLC three business days prior to course date

Will need a score of 70% or higher to attend

Can take multiple times

Please allow 2 hours to complete

You can submit your above documents by bringing them to the LSLC or email them to [email protected]

Core knowledge for Course

Patient assessment

EKG recognition

Medications-indications, administration, dosage

Electrical therapy

Treatment algorithms

Post resuscitation care

Course Completion Requirements

To successfully complete the course, you will need to demonstrate proficiency in the performance skills stations and a minimum score of 84% on the written exam

If unsuccessful in one skills station, the written exam or have minimal passing performance in all stations, you will be allowed one remediation attempt. If unsuccessful in this remediation, you will be required to attend another course for successful course completion

Unsuccessful performance in both skills sessions and/or the written exam you will not be offered a remediation attempt - you will be asked to repeat the course

Please Note