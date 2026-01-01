Important Course Information
Cancellation Policy
Students who cancel within ten business days of the date indicated on the registration form will forfeit the course registration fee. UVA medical center employees canceling within 10 business days will have their department billed for the course fees. Substitutions may be permitted up to 5 business days prior to the course with the approval of the course coordinator. No substitutions will be made after that time
Mandatory Requirements for attendance
- Must pick up your textbook or have it mailed to you two weeks prior to class
- You can pick up your PALS book at the Life Support Learning Center during normal business hours 7:30 to 4:00 or request the book to be mailed to you if off campus
- Copy of front and back of a current AHA BLS Card
- Pre-test from the PALS 2015 textbook on page ii - must be received by LSLC three business days prior to course date
- Will need a score of 70% or higher to attend
- Can take multiple times
- Please allow 2 hours to complete
- You can submit your above documents by bringing them to the LSLC or email them to [email protected]
Core knowledge for Course
- Patient assessment
- EKG recognition
- Medications-indications, administration, dosage
- Electrical therapy
- Treatment algorithms
- Post resuscitation care
Course Completion Requirements
- To successfully complete the course, you will need to demonstrate proficiency in the performance skills stations and a minimum score of 84% on the written exam
- If unsuccessful in one skills station, the written exam or have minimal passing performance in all stations, you will be allowed one remediation attempt. If unsuccessful in this remediation, you will be required to attend another course for successful course completion
- Unsuccessful performance in both skills sessions and/or the written exam you will not be offered a remediation attempt - you will be asked to repeat the course
Please Note
- If you arrive more than 15 minutes late- you will not be allowed to take the course
- Failure to complete remediation within 30 days of the course will result in the need to enroll, and attend another course
- UVA Employees only-managers will be openly copied in communications related to performance issues or attendance