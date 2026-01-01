Emergency nursing care of a child with an acute illness or injury requires special knowledge and skills. ENA’s Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course (ENPC) is designed to provide the core level knowledge and skills needed to care for pediatric patients in an emergency setting. The course presents a systematic assessment model, integrates the associated anatomy, physiology and pathophysiology, and identifies appropriate interventions. ENPC is the only pediatric emergency nursing course written by pediatric nurse experts.

ENPC is a hybrid course, with required online modules and a 1.5-day in-person session designed to provide the learner with cognitive knowledge and psychomotor skills.

View the course calendar and register for a class.

If you are interested in classes in general, please contact Jon Howard at [email protected]

We may open additional classes based on interest.