Basic life support, including CPR, using an automatic defibrillator, and knowing how to help someone choking are useful for healthcare providers, but also for many other professionals who interact with the public. This is especially true for caretakers of vulnerable populations.

Some of the people who may pursue a basic life support course include:

Childcare workers

Teachers

Police officers

Hospital transporters

Social workers

Administrative staff

Food services employees

Construction workers

We offer several American Heart Association-approved basic life support classes. Including:

AHA HeartSaver CPR/AED

The American Heart Association's CPR/AED course includes adult, child, and infant CPR, along with helping a victim who is choking and information on an automatic external defibrillator (AED). This course is a required first step for many of our most advanced courses for healthcare providers.

Classes That Include First Aid Training

Many professions require first aid training so you can be prepared in the event of an emergency. These courses are more time-consuming, and the schedules of those who need them more varied. Because of the many challenges associated with finding times that work for such a wide variety of individuals, we recommend the American Heart Association's blended learning approach. For this type of class, you complete the online portion on your own time. Once that is completed, you can schedule a skills session with our team. After you pass your skills session, you will have an AHA certification in basic life support.

AHA Adult HeartSaver CPR/AED/First Aid

This course is designed for those who are not experienced healthcare providers, but who might end up in a situation where knowing first aid could save someone's life. In addition to learning about CPR, choking, and AED use, participants will learn about basic first aid. This training will allow you to respond effectively until first responders arrive.

AHA Pediatric HeartSaver First Aid/CPR/AED

Pediatric patients often show different symptoms, and the common causes for needing life support are different. For those who are most likely to need to provide support to children, the pediatric course offers more targeted and useful information on helping these individuals.

