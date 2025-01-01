ACLS: Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support

ACLS courses are designed for healthcare providers with extensive medical training in treating cardiopulmonary emergencies. This course uses a problem-oriented, scenario-based educational approach combined with group teaching and evaluation stations designed for adult learners. At a minimum, participants must master the cognitive and psychomotor skills necessary to manage and evaluate the first 10 minutes of a pulseless arrest.

Core Knowledge for Course

Patient assessment

EKG recognition

Medications (indications, administration, dosage)

Electrical therapy

Treatment algorithms

Post-resuscitation care

Mandatory Requirements for Attendance

Completion of Basic Life Support

Send us a copy of the front and back of a current AHA BLS Card

Textbook

You must pick up your textbook or have it mailed to you 2 weeks prior to class.

Textbooks can be picked up at the LSLC between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Pretest

The pretest may be taken multiple times, but you must get a 70% or higher to attend ACLS.

Your completed pre-test must be received by LSLC 3 business days before the course start date.

The pre-test takes around 2 hours to complete for most people.

During Your Course

If you arrive more than 15 minutes late, you will not be allowed to take the course.

To complete your course successfully, you need to demonstrate proficiency in the performance skills stations and a minimum score of 84% on the written exam.

If you are unsuccessful in one skills station, the written exam, or have minimal passing performance in all stations, you will be allowed one remediation attempt.

If you fail to complete remediation within 30 days of the course, you will need to enroll and attend another course.

If you are unsuccessful in your skills sessions and/or the written exam, you will not be offered a remediation attempt. You will be asked to repeat the course.