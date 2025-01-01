Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Care at UVA Health
Being diagnosed with a myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) can be overwhelming. But rest assured that UVA Health is here for you in this moment.
UVA Health is a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center. This title means we're leaders in cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. We're the first such center in Virginia — and one of just 56 in the country.
We also have Virginia's only designated MDS Foundation Center of Excellence. Thanks to our high level of expertise, we'll understand exactly what you're facing — and your risk for developing acute leukemia in the future.
For expert, compassionate care, you can count on UVA Health. Our team is prepared for the moment you need us most.
More on UVA Health Cancer Care
- We maintain extremely high standards set by national blood cancer organizations to demonstrate patient care is our top priority.
- Our doctors and researchers work hand in hand to offer clinical trials and access to the latest treatments, like CAR T-cell therapy.
- Our Peer Support Program offers mental and emotional support during treatment and beyond.
- We strive to deliver an excellent care experience, including clearly communicating with you and your loved ones.