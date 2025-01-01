Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Being diagnosed with a myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) can be overwhelming. But rest assured that UVA Health is here for you in this moment.

UVA Health is a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center. This title means we're leaders in cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. We're the first such center in Virginia — and one of just 56 in the country.

We also have Virginia's only designated MDS Foundation Center of Excellence. Thanks to our high level of expertise, we'll understand exactly what you're facing — and your risk for developing acute leukemia in the future.

For expert, compassionate care, you can count on UVA Health. Our team is prepared for the moment you need us most.