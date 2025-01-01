For expert, compassionate multiple myeloma care, you can count on UVA Health. Our team is prepared for the moment you need us most.

UVA Health is a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center. This title means we're leaders in cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. We're the first such center in Virginia — and one of just a few in the country.

Being diagnosed with multiple myeloma can be overwhelming. You'll likely need lifelong treatment. But rest assured that UVA Health is here for you in this moment. Our team offers targeted therapies to manage multiple myeloma like a chronic condition. We'll help you get back to the moments you love.