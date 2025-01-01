Leukemia
Leukemia Care at UVA Health
For expert, compassionate care for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or acute lymphoid leukemia (ALL), you can count on UVA Health. We also have a world-renowned program for those with LGL leukemia. Our team is prepared for the moment you need us most.
UVA Health is a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center. This title means we're leaders in cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. We're the first such center in Virginia — and one of just a few in the country.
Being diagnosed with AML or ALL can be overwhelming. But rest assured that UVA Health is here for you in this moment. With our highly advanced pathology services and specialized diagnostic capabilities, we can more precisely confirm the type of leukemia. This diagnosis is crucial when choosing the treatment that will be right for you.
Would You Like a Second Opinion?
UVA Health cancer doctors are available to provide a second opinion on your cancer diagnosis or care plan.
More on UVA Health Cancer Care
- We maintain extremely high standards set by national blood cancer organizations to demonstrate patient care is our top priority.
- Our doctors and researchers work hand in hand to offer clinical trials and access to the latest treatments, like CAR T-cell therapy.
- Our Peer Support Program offers mental and emotional support during treatment and beyond.
- We strive to deliver an excellent care experience, including clearly communicating with you and your loved ones.