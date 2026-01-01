Information on Clinical Drug Studies

The investigator or study coordinator will send a copy of the Sponsor’s protocol, Investigator’s Brochure, and any other relevant documents to the research pharmacists. The research pharmacist will review the protocol, meet with sponsor representatives, the principal investigator, study coordinator, and other study personnel to assess the potential IDS requirements. IDS will prepare dispensing instructions, develop drug fact sheets, create EPIC order sets, assist with Beacon treatment plan development, and create other documents or activities as required by the study.

In general, Main IDS (non-Cancer Center) studies take approximately 4-6 weeks to set up with pharmacy, depending on the needs of the study. Please be aware of this time frame when coordinating study start-up.